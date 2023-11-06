Save a third on this 4K QLED Hisense TV with a 144Hz refresh rate from Amazon

Black Friday deals are coming through thick and fast, and Amazon has started discounting many items earlier than they have in previous years.

Hisense have become a reliable name when it comes to TVs, especially their budget line. However, this premium, 75-inch 4K panel with VRR support is available for just £999 from Amazon right now. That's £500 - a third - off its usual RRP.

This TV is packed with the latest features that are essential for gamers who take their hobby seriously. Yes, it's a 4K QLED panel, so you're getting excellent colour reproduction that can go toe to toe with AMOLED screens. There's also HDMI 2.1 support here. That translates to a 144Hz refresh rate with VRR, meaning you don't have to pick and choose between having 4K resolution in your games, or high refresh rates. AMD FreeSync Premium support on large, high quality TVs is very rare these days.

Sound isn't neglected here though, as Dolby Atmos will ensure you get immersive audio when watching content from your favourite streaming services or playing the latest games. Speaking of content, we should mention that all of the usual suspects are here when it comes to streaming as this is indeed a smart TV.