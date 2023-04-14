Save 25% on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Currys

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom is out next month, and we got an incredible final trailer for the game yesterday to further ramp up the excitement.

If that final trailer has sold you on getting Tears of the Kingdom, you can pre-order the highly anticipated title from Currys and save 25 per cent while doing so when you use the code "ZELDA25" at checkout:

Simply add the game to your cart, head to the checkout and add the "ZELDA25" code and your discount will be applied when you buy the game. Delivery is free and you'll get the game delivered to you on the day of release, which is May 12th.

Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, which came out in March of 2017. The game will build on aspects of its predecessor like the open-world Hyrule and its increased verticality, and add new mechanics such as rail grinding and mechanical transport.

In the most recent trailer the return of Ganondorf was revealed, with Critical Role's Matt Mercer voicing The Legend of Zelda's Demon King antagonist in the game.

If you're a big Zelda fan and played Breath of the Wild on a standard Switch six years ago, and fancy upgrading to the Switch OLED to play Tears of the Kingdom then the Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch OLED console is definitely worth checking out, and if you're a student you can save 10 per cent on it too.

This 25 per cent discount is the lowest we've seen for Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders, and it will go back to RRP once it's released and Breath of the Wild didn't regularly discount for a while after its release, so this is a great time to buy if you know you'll be playing the game come May.

If there are any more discounts on Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders, or the Switch OLED console, we'll let you know where they are over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so drop us a follow there to stay in the know.