Save £130 on this PS5 bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in this brilliant early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 may not be here just yet, but many retailers are still throwing out a bunch of deals ahead of time, such as various gaming deals and more.

Right now on EE, you can get a PS5 disc console bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for £409.99. That’s a £130 saving! This would make a perfect Christmas present, or just a great offer to take advantage of for yourself.

If you're in the US, there are also some discounts to be had across a few retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and PS Direct, though there isn't as much of a discount, all priced at $499.

In this bundle, you’ll not only get the disc version of the PS5 console letting you use discs to play games and blu-rays, but also a DualSense controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and all the usual included cables to set your console up.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the latest, critically-acclaimed Spider-Man game and a Sony PS5 exclusive, meaning you’re off to a great start right out of the box. Of course, if you’re yet to play the previous Spider-Man or Miles Morales, those are available to play on the PS5 too, whether via backwards compatibility, or by playing their PS5 versions.

There's many other big titles to check out on the PS5 too – like God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part 1, and more.

For more deals like this one, be sure to keep checking our PS5 deals page, as well as the slew of deals and posts we’ll be making about all the deals worth checking out through Black Friday 2023.