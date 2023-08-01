If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Samba de Amigo maracas its way onto mobile via Apple Arcade this month

Will feature series' first story mode.

The monkey-like Amigo poses cheerfully with his maracas surrounded by a cheering crowd in a vibrant neon world.
Image credit: Sega
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

After what feels like far too long an absence, it's all go-go-go in the world of Samba de Amigo. Not only is Sega's beloved rhythm-action series getting outings on Switch and Meta Quest soon, it'll be launching onto mobile via Apple Arcade this month.

More specifically, Apple's gaming subscription service is getting a version of the maraca-shaking classic called Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, which arrives on 29th August - the same day Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches on Switch.

Party-To-Go will feature 40 songs when it arrives in August, with more to follow after launch. There's no complete track list to peruse yet, but Sega's official announcement says it'll feature three songs exclusive to the Apple Arcade game: Daddy (feat. CL) by Psy, Lady Gaga's The Edge of Glory, and The Walker from Fitz and the Tantrums.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go arrives alongside Switch's Samba de Amigo: Party Central.

And that's not the only Apple Arcade exclusive feature either; Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go also features the series' first-ever Story Mode, which, according to today's announcement, will see players joining Amigo on a quest reclaim music.

Alongside Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, this month's Apple Arcade offerings include cats-and-cushions puzzler Nekograms+, arriving on 11th August, kingdom constructor Kingdoms: Merge & Build (18th August), and minimalist 2D puzzler Finity (25th August).

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch