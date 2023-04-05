Reservations for the London Pokémon Center pop-up are now open

The Pokémon Center is once again returning to London alongside the 2023 Pokémon European International Championships as a pop-up store.

The pop-up shop was last here in August for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships. Similar to last time, the store will be open for anyone to attend.

Timeslot reservations are now open for anyone interested in visiting. It's a good idea to book one if you're planning to go, as the Pokémon Center always proves to be extremely popular when it's around.

Usually, there's some exclusive merchandise sold at the Pokémon Center for these events. Last year's World Championships had Beefeater Pikachu and Roserade, and fans are eager to find out what the next design will be.

The 2023 Pokémon Europeran International Championships will be held at the London ExCeL Centre from 14th to 16th April.