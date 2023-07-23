Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Remnant 2 is so big, not even "hardcore players with over 400+ hours have seen or obtained" everything

"No one has seen everything Remnant 2 has to offer."

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake
Published on

No one – not even "hardcore players with over 400+ hours, reviewers that had early access, even [Gunfire Games'] internal developers" – have "seen or obtained 100 per cent of everything in Remnant 2".

That's according to the principal designer on Upcoming RPG-shooter Remnant 2, Ben Cureton, who took to Twitter this week to tease that "Remnant 2 has secrets within secrets within secrets".

"We made sure obtaining 100 per cent Achievements is very player-friendly and then went far beyond that to keep the game rewarding long after you've hit that goal," Cureton said (thanks, GameRant). "Lots more in store!"

"For those that love secrets and exploring: No one has seen or obtained 100 per cent of everything Remnant 2 has to offer. I'm talking about hardcore players with over 400+ hours, reviewers that had early access, even our own internal developers. No one."

"Remnant 2 pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds," teases the game's description. "Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself."

Remnant 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 25th July.

