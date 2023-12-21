Remember Super Mario Run? Now it has a Wonder update

Super Mario Run, Nintendo's first mobile game to feature its moustachioed mascot, has been updated with a tie-in to recent Switch game Super Bros. Mario Wonder.

The smartphone app now lets you activate Wonder Flowers during levels in the game's Toad Rally mode, as part of a special event that runs until 14th March 2024.

What happens in Super Mario Run when you activate a Wonder Flower? Well, you can see the process in the video below.

Yes, activating the Wonder Flower turns the game's coins into Gold Goombas - that you can simply run past to defeat, rather than needing to jump on their poor heads.

Defeating the Gold Goombas will fill up a stamp card, which will then unlock buildings and items for you to decorate the game's main screen with.

Super Mario Run launched during a period where Nintendo was planning a major mobile game push - something which has now faded.

Miitomo, Nintendo's initial smartphone effort, shut down in May 2018 after two years. Dr. Mario World was similarly killed off, two years after its 2019 launch. Dragalia Lost disappeared a year ago.

Other than Super Mario Run, only Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour remain online, with no new launches for years other than Niantic collaboration Pikmin Bloom.