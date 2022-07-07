Purchased Studio Canal films will be removed from PlayStation Store in Austria and Germany

Films from Studio Canal purchased through the PlayStation store will be completely removed in Austria and Germany.

A notice has been posted on the PlayStation website in those regions, shared by flatpanelshd, that reads:

"As of August 31, 2022, due to our evolving licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view your previously purchased Studio Canal content and it will be removed from your video library."

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

This will impact customers who have purchased Studio Canal films from the store, not just rented, putting into question the value of owning digital films.

There is no implication customers will be refunded.

Accompanying the notice is a long list of affected films.

That includes the likes of John Wick, the Saw films, The Hunger Games films, the American Gods TV show, and the absolute classic Cockneys vs Zombies.

It's unclear if this will only impact customers in Austria and Germany, or if other countries may be affected.

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for clarification.