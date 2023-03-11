Psychological horror, Someday You'll Return, makes its PlayStation debut

First-person psychological horror, Someday You'll Return, is out now on PlayStation consoles for the first time.

Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut features haptic controls, "significant optimisation for smoother gameplay", DLSS support, and better scene lighting in many locations.

There's also "more dynamic gameplay" - described as "fewer walking" and "more intense and terrifying" scenes - as well as new puzzles, a photo mode, bug squishing, and a new "hidden game ending".

Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut - Official Trailer

If you already own the game and quite like the look of the new version, the Director's Cut is available as an upgrade at no extra cost.

"Someday You'll Return: Director's Cut is a compendium of more than two years of intensive work on a title that Lukáš Medek and I are very proud of," explained the game's creator, Jan Kavan. "Although the original intention was only to port the game to consoles, to complete proper support for game controllers and to localize the game into more languages, thanks to the cooperation with Bohemia Interactive, Director's Cut now includes both a lot of new content and features, as well as adjustments to gameplay and overall better smoothness as you progress through the game.

"In addition to new features, the game includes over a thousand fixes and improvements that make the game an incomparably better experience. I firmly believe that players will appreciate the effort and plunge into exploring the secrets of the dark story of the search for their missing daughter."

"More spooky than scary, it's Someday You'll Return's story that'll keep you plodding on, even if its 20ish hour runtime feels a little bloated," I said when I reviewed Someday You'll Return on PC back in 2020, during which I fell madly in loathing with lead character, Daniel.

"I felt like I was hitting the climactic close at around the six-hour mark, which meant for most of the remaining dozen or so hours, I was waiting for it to end."