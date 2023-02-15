Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop and get an exclusive wooden plaque

After almost six years we're finally close to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is the sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild - one of the most popular and successful game releases in recent memory.

Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on 12th May 2023 on Nintendo Switch, and after a new trailer was shown during the February Nintendo Direct, many people can't wait to get their hands on what looks to be the largest first-party Switch game to date.

If you're a Zelda fan in the US, you've got the opportunity to get your hands on an exclusive piece of Zelda memorabilia thanks to a pre-order bonus at GameStop. Pre-ordering Tears of the Kingdom from GameStop will get you an exclusive wooden plaque featuring artwork from the game.

You'll have to go into a GameStop store to get the plaque, so once you've pre-ordered the game online, hold onto your order confirmation email, or printscreen the confirmation page, and then bring that into your local GameStop store to receive the plaque.

When Tears of Kingdom comes out on 12th May, the new Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo will be released too. There currently aren't any pre-orders available for the amiibo, and there's no known price for it either, so heading into a GameStop to get your plaque can also be a good opportunity to grab the new Amiibo if you're after it.

When you use this amiibo in the game, you can receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider. If you scan a different amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series, you can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above, while harnessing the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.

Nintendo also announced a Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition, featuring an Iconart steel poster, Artbook, SteelBook and Pin set. The collector's edition costs an eye-watering $129.99/£119.99, but is already selling out at various retailers.

You can find out where else you can pre-order both editions of Tears of the Kingdom in our where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom page, which we'll update as we hear more news. You can also follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll let you know if any more editions or pre-order bonuses for Tears of the Kingdom appear.