Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC leakers think they've discovered two new Pokémon

These violet delights.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Leakers believe Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC's final lineup will include new Pokémon, a Bloodmoon Ursaulana and Sinistcha.

According to Centro Leaks, "the biggest source of Pokémon leaks, rumours, and news", the two new arrivals will join Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, Ogerpon, Dipplin, and Poltchageist when the DLC launches on 13th September.

Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

The Sinistcha "pretends to be tea, trying to fool people into drinking it so it can drain their life-force" – although the ruse is "generally unsuccessful" – and is thought to be from the same line as Poltchageist, as it looks like a Poltchageist, albeit with a different container.

As for Ground/Steel-type Bloodmoon Ursaluna? For Scarlet, Centro says, "it crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers," whilst in Violet, "this special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is as hard as iron".

As is usually the case with these things, we can only take it with a bucket full of salt for now but try to look surprised if the rumours do turn out to be true when the DLC drops later month.

Pokémon Go is slinging open the gates to Paldea with its first batch of additions from last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which join the game next week.

Pokémon Go's initial Paldea line-up arrives across two consecutive updates as part of its latest season, beginning on Tuesday, 5th September. Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk, and Oinkologne (both male and female variants) are all up first, with Lechonk even getting a Shiny variant at launch.

This starting batch debuts in Pokémon Go's A Paldean Adventure event, which runs from 5th September until Sunday, 10th September.

