Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will not connect to Pokémon Home next week after all

"We put the cart before the Mudsdale!"

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Pokémon has apologised for putting "the cart before the Mudsdale" and walked back an announcement that had confirmed Pokémon Home version 3.0.0. – which connect the latest Pokémon games to the service – would be available from 24th May 2023.

Earlier this week, we reported that the latest Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch will finally connect to cloud service Pokémon Home following an update due next Wednesday, 24th May. Now, however, the official Pokémon website says that "the actual release date is yet to be announced".

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release several expansions later this year!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet first arrived in November last year, and until now have been unable to connect to Pokémon Home, the service which lets you transfer creatures to and from other Pokémon games.

This is set to change when Scarlet and Violet finally gains Home compatibility, when connecting your copy of Scarlet or Violet to Pokémon Home will unlock bonuses, including starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities.

The company stopped short of confirming why the erroneous announcement was made but invites us to "continue to follow [its] pages for more information".

"An interesting reworking of the traditional Pokémon gameplay for an open-world setting brought low by its lifeless environments and graphics," Lottie wrote in Eurogamer's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

