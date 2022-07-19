Please welcome Liv Ngan to the team

Please welcome Liv Ngan to the teamEurogamer's new work experience reporter.
Hello everyone! Please give a warm welcome to Liv Ngan, the newest member of Eurogamer's team, who joins us this week as our work experience reporter.
Liv comes from a computer science background, though has a Masters in journalism up next on the horizon. She's based in Manchester, and tells me she likes attracting cats and understanding memes.
Do keep a look out for Liv's stories over the course of the summer as she works alongside myself and the rest of Eurogamer's brilliant news team (and I'm delighted to say Liv's first story is already live).
As ever, we'll be searching out stories, devise puns and hopefully keep you up-to-date, informed and entertained. Please do make her feel welcome!
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.