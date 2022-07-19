If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Oddworld: Soulstorm jumps onto Switch

Press A to Aggro?
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Following from its release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC last year, publisher Microids has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Switch. Specially 'oddtimised' to run on the Switch's hardware, the game follows series protagonist Abe after the events of Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.

Although the release date hasn't been announced yet, preorders are now open for the physical Limited and Collector's Odditions, the latter of which includes an exclusive nine-inch figurine of Abe and a 160-page artbook. Any pre-orders from participating retailers of the Limited or Collector's Odditions will also include the game's OST and a digital artbook. Sounds like some tasty goodies for any Oddworld fans.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Nintendo Switch announcement trailer.

In our Oddworld: Soulstorm review, Christian Donlan felt the game's magical moments and brutal setting were well worth the few rough edges. With the UK currently feeling the effects of climate change, perhaps this is a good time to revisit a game where you can live out your fantasy of destroying a means of capitalist production.

An image of the contents of Oddworld: Soulstorm Collector's Oddition.
The Collector's Oddition also boasts a metal case to store all your game cartridges.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch