Oddworld: Soulstorm jumps onto Switch

Following from its release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC last year, publisher Microids has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Switch. Specially 'oddtimised' to run on the Switch's hardware, the game follows series protagonist Abe after the events of Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.

Although the release date hasn't been announced yet, preorders are now open for the physical Limited and Collector's Odditions, the latter of which includes an exclusive nine-inch figurine of Abe and a 160-page artbook. Any pre-orders from participating retailers of the Limited or Collector's Odditions will also include the game's OST and a digital artbook. Sounds like some tasty goodies for any Oddworld fans.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Nintendo Switch announcement trailer.

In our Oddworld: Soulstorm review, Christian Donlan felt the game's magical moments and brutal setting were well worth the few rough edges. With the UK currently feeling the effects of climate change, perhaps this is a good time to revisit a game where you can live out your fantasy of destroying a means of capitalist production.