PlayStation Tournaments for PS5 officially launches today

After three months in public beta, PlayStation 5's Tournaments feature is now officially live.

Tournaments for PlayStation 5 is an updated version of the feature first seen on PS4 back in 2016, giving players an on-console means of competing against other players to win prizes across the likes of PlayStation events, challenges, and leaderboard competitions.

Sony says the new PlayStation 5 version of Tournaments "streamlines" the competitive player experience, offering easily discoverable tournaments, seamless on-console sign-up, shorter tournament times, plus automatic and real-time match updates - all delivered though a new UI, featuring the likes of notifications.

Watch on YouTube PlayStation Tournaments for PS5 trailer.

To coincide with today's release, Sony is launching official tournaments for FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear, with various prizes up for grabs. There's also a new official PlayStation Tournaments Discord server, where Sony plans to host interviews and feature sessions with major eSports figures.

Additionally, it's holding a Win-A-Thon promotion on PS5 and PS4 from 1st December to 31st January. By entering leaderboard competitions marked with a Win-A-Thon badge on their tournament cards, players can rack up wins and improve their overall ranking in a bid to win prizes including cash, PS5 consoles, and new DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

A few additional details on PlayStation Tournaments' official launch can be found in Sony's FAQ.