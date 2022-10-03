PlayStation Stars rumoured to have exclusive invitation-only tier

An exclusive membership tier for PlayStation Stars, Sony's new console customer loyalty programme, has been glimpsed.

The service has already launched in Asia and is set to be rolled out in Europe on 13th October.

Dataminers have found references both in the PlayStation mobile app and the PlayStation website to a fifth membership level called Diamond.

Information found in the PlayStation app suggests the Diamond tier will be invitation-only, leading people to speculate on the requirements for invitations.

Reference to a collectible called "Level 5 Diorama - Bot's Don't Breathe" has also been found, which will be awarded upon reaching the Diamond tier. The collectible contains the following description:

"In an endless sea of stars, it seems like there’s nowhere to hide. But you wouldn’t be here if you let challenges like that stop you. Welcome to Level 5."

Assets which are being hosted on the PlayStation website have been found and further back up this claim. A graphic and an animation for an unseen collectible show several Astro Bots clinging onto a spacecraft with a swirling galaxy backdrop underneath.

Reactions to the rumoured Diamond membership tier have been mixed. PlayStation Stars has already come under fire for locking priority with customer support under its fourth tier, leaving many feeling like this service is for the payers rather than the players.