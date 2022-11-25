Pick up an Xbox Series X for £429 today from Very and Amazon

Black Friday 2022 day two has arrived, and Very and Amazon are still reducing their prices for hundreds of gaming products.

If you’re looking to get into next-gen gaming, one such deal available right now is one you won’t want to miss out on – as of this moment, Amazon and Very are selling an Xbox Series X for £20 less than its RRP.

Neither of these are massive savings of course but it is the cheapest we’ve seen the consoles go to, so it’s definitely worth considering before Black Friday is out. Make sure to hurry though, as this offer won't last.

Amazon

Very

Additionally, when buying this bundle, both Very and Amazon are offering extra options you can add onto it - for Amazon, that's just an additional controller with a choice of black, white or their Elite Series 2, but at Very you can also pick up your new console alongside 3 months worth of Game Pass Ultimate. Very also have the option an additional controller too, or a combination of both. These additions will of course bump up the price, but there’s still a decent saving to be had. In the case of Very's offers, with Game Pass included, you’re set up for much gaming in the future.

For those who haven’t heard of Game Pass, it’s a subscription service available on PC and Xbox – albeit with a sometimes-alternating selection of games depending on the platform – which grants access to a plethora of games across many genres. Some of its biggest hits include Xbox’s own Halo and Gears of War franchises, along with new releases and other great third party titles including Deathloop, Return to Monkey Island, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more.

Essentially, it’s a good deal and well worth picking up alongside your Series X purchase - and this particular 'Ultimate' version of Game Pass will grant you access to the service on Xbox and PC, as well as the ability to play games online and all the other benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

As Black Friday 2022 progresses, we’ll continue to provide updates on the best deals you can find. If you want to stay up to date, be sure to give us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter, and if it’s tech you’re looking for, you’ll want to check out our friends over at Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun who will be posting updates on all the best deals for PC gaming, peripherals and more.