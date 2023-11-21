Pick up a PS5 DualSense controller for less than £40 with these Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2023 officially kicks off this Friday, but there are already many fantastic gaming deals worth snapping up now.

As part of these early Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the prices of PS5 DualSense controllers, lowering them to prices as low as £38.99, a near-40-per-cent discount on their original prices.

In the US there are also similar deals and reductions on various other colours - including some newer options too - such as Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, Galactic Purple, and Gray Camouflage.

With the DualSense controller, you’re getting a controller that has several bespoke features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that are employed across various titles to provide additional feedback and immersion in the experience.

These are features that have become a core selling point of the DualSense controller and games that make use of those aspects, but the controller also can be used on PC games with Steam compatibility that makes it an option worth considering even if you don’t own a PS5.

If you’re on the lookout for more Black Friday 2023 deals on PlayStation, be sure to check out our PS5 Black Friday guide, as well as the various other gaming deals we’re sharing as we find them across the site.