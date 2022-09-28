PC Building Simulator 2 arrives in October

PC Building Simulator 2's release date has just been revealed - and it'll arrive on 12th October.

The sequel to the popular simulator game was announced back in March and was said to include an upgraded career mode, new customisation features, and over 40 real-life hardware brands.

Developer Spiral House has shared more details of what can be expected from PC Building Simulator 2, alongside its release date, when it becomes available later this year.

Watch on YouTube PC Building Simulator 2 announcement trailer.

The game's "challenging" career mode will take around 30 hours to complete. There's a stronger focus on "the realism of hardware and software simulation" with over 1200 parts from manufacturers such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia, and of course, "even more RGB".

PC Building Simulator will launch exclusively on Epic Games Store, and will cost £19.99/€24.99/$24.99 at launch.

Pre-purchases from 5th October will receive a 10 percent discount, whereas players who participated in the game's open beta test earlier this year will be able to redeem a 15 percent discount until the end of the year.