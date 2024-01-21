Palworld developer Pocketpair apologises once again as co-op servers go down as game sales top 3m

No, it's not just you – Palworld's co-op servers are down again.

Yesterday, developer Pocketpair explained on social media that as Palworld exceeded 700,000 concurrent players, it had to hold "an emergency meeting" with Epic Games to "add an update to the Epic Online Services", and in the last hour, the team says the servers are "currently experiencing outages due to an unusually high load worldwide" once again.

"Server Outage Notice: As the number of concurrent players across all platforms exceeded 1.3 million, the Epic Online Service is currently experiencing outages due to an unusually high load worldwide," Pocketpair said this morning.

"Singleplayer is unaffected by this server outage. This is causing connectivity issues with co-op and servers.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience and we are working to recover stable operation as soon as possible."

Half an hour ago, the Pocketpair team updated the thread to acknowledge that the issues were persisting but it was "working hard to resolve the server outages and other serious issues that are occurring for some players".

Although the team apologised for the trouble, it was unable to provide an estimated timeframe for when the issue may be resolved.

The outage comes as the game hits three million copies sold in just 40 hours since the early access title was released.

ICYMI, Pocketpair recently advised players not to use the in-game item "Memory Reset Drug" as it may cause a bug that is "impossible to recover" from.

Right now, players who use the "Memory Reset Drug" may see a permanent reduction in their capture power, and whilst the development team says is investigating the issue, it suggests players "please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete".

As the multiplayer monster-collecting game continues to clock up staggering sale numbers and break its own concurrent player records over and over again, some less enthused Pokémon fans have taken to social media to share just how similar they think Palworld is to Pokémon.