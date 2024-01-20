Palworld's co-op connectivity issues were caused by exceeding 700,000 concurrent players

Palworld developer Pocketpair says it has now resolved the connectivity issue that was preventing some players from hosting co-op.

The team explained on social media that as Palworld exceeded 700,000 concurrent players, it had to hold "an emergency meeting" with Epic Games to "add an update to the Epic Games backend".

"Regarding the connection issues when trying to host co-op: The number of players exceeded 700,000 concurrent players, and a problem occurred in the Epic Games backend," the team explained on X/Twitter.

"We had an emergency meeting with the Epic Games team and had them add an update to the Epic Games backend at short notice.

"We have confirmed that this has resolved the connectivity errors and issues when hosting co-op games on Xbox and PC. You should notice an improvement in connectivity and the errors should start to disappear shortly. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld."

"Pokémon with guns" survival game Palworld sold a staggering 1m copies just hours into its early access launch on Steam and Xbox Series X/S yesterday, 19th January. It now takes eleventh place on Steam's "most played games" chart with 663,320 concurrent players on Steam alone, which is more than big hitters like Apex Legends, viral hit Among Us, and Valheim.