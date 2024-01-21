Palworld's "Memory Reset Drug" bug is "impossible to recover" from

Palworld developer Pocketpair has advised players not to use an in-game item as it may cause a bug that is "impossible to recover" from.

Right now, players who use the "Memory Reset Drug" may see a permanent reduction in their capture power, and whilst the development team says is investigating the issue, it suggests players "please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete".

PALWORLD Early Access Review: Is It Worth It?

"Currently, using the item 'Memory Reset Drug' that resets the player’s status may reduce the player’s capture power and make it impossible to recover," Pocketpair's Kei told the Discord community (thanks, PCGN).

"We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologise for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete."

Pocketpair has not provided further details on when it hopes the bug will be resolved so for now, it's best to avoid using the item completely until we hear more. As always, we'll keep you posted.

"Palworld is a fantastic base builder, base defence, and collection game," Zoe said in our video review, which you can see in the video embedded above. "And as long as you're not expecting more than that, you're bound to have a great time with it.

"It's not perfect, but all of those things kind of fade into the background once I'm in [the game]."

However, as the multiplayer monster-collecting game continues to clock up staggering sale numbers and break its own concurrent player records over and over again, some less enthused Pokémon fans have taken to social media to share just how similar they think Palworld is to Pokémon.

Fans have even located a tweet from Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe detailing how copyrighted images can be "passed" through AI to alter them and "resolve" copyright disputes. Another shows Mizobe actually using images of original Pokémon to show how AI can generate equivalent characters.

Yesterday, the team explained on social media that as Palworld exceeded 700,000 concurrent players, it had to hold "an emergency meeting" with Epic Games to "add an update to the Epic Online Services".