Pac-Man World remake replaces Ms Pac-Man with Pac-Mom

Pac-Man World remake replaces Ms Pac-Man with Pac-MomDue to ongoing legal issues.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac, the newly-announced remake of Pac-Man World, will feature Bandai Namco's Pac-Mom character instead of the original Ms Pac-Man.
This is the second time the switch has now occured, after Pac-Mom previously took Ms Pac-Man's place in Bandai Namco's Arcade Archives: Pac-Land earlier this year.
Again, the reason for the swap seems to be the messy legal issues surrounding ownership of Ms Pac-Man, which are the subject of a 2019 lawsuit.
It is believed the rights to the character now lie with AtGames, a company which produces retro mini-consoles and arcade cabinets.
Avoiding the character's use - even in remakes of games where she was originally present - appears to be Bandai Namco's way of getting around further problems.
And if you're struggling to tell the difference, well, Pac-Mom wears a pink hat. Ms Pac-Man wore a red hair bow.
Pac-Man World Re-Pac was announced yesterday as part of Nintendo's most recent Direct broadcast. Pac-Mom is clearly visible in the game's trailer.
Will Ms Pac-Man ever be glimpsed again? Is Pac-Mom the same character, albeit now with children? Bandai Namco is yet to comment.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.