Over 30 games will leave PlayStation Plus in May, including Spider-Man

Yesterday Sony announced the next games joining its PlayStation Plus subscription in May, including a number of Bethesda-published games.

The PlayStation Blog also noted Marvel's Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 "will be among some of the titles leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in May" as part of its "normal content refresh".

It doesn't list any further games, but checking the Last Chance To Play section of the PSN Store reveals there are in fact over 30 games leaving the subscription on 15th May.

Watch on YouTube Spider-Man Remastered PS5 vs PS4 Pro + Performance Ray Tracing 60fps Mode Tested!

Marvel's Spider-Man is an interesting choice considering it's a PlayStation exclusive. It was one of the first games to be included in the subscription when it launched last June - does this suggest first party games have a shelf life of a year on the service? Miles Morales will remain.

It does suggest that first party exclusives won't be left on the service indefinitely as Sony aims to prove their value outside a rotating subscription.

Resident Evil is also strange, considering the rest of the series remains available. To clarify, this is the HD remaster of the GameCube remake of the PS1 original (a mouthful).

Other games set to leave include Shenmue 3, two games in the Metro series, Star Ocean First Departure R (the remaster of the 1996 SNES game), Yuji Naka's ill-fated Balan Wonderworld, plus a number of others.

Last Chance to Play

The full list of games leaving PlayStation Plus in May is as follows: