One of the best PS5 SSDs, the Crucial P5 Plus, is down to just £58 in this early Black Friday deal

As the main event of Black Friday 2023 draws ever closer, new Black Friday gaming deals are launching every day, including big savings on PS5 compatible SSDs.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink for its lowest ever price of £57.99, netting you a nice little saving on its previous price.

If you're looking for more storage space, the 2TB model with heatsink is also at its lowest price yet, for just £99.99.

UK

US

Games are regularly increasing in size, which means expanding your storage is becoming much more of a neccessity, particularly if you want to keep as many of your favourite games installed. That's a lot easier to do when you have even just 1TB of extra internal storage space, even more so with 2TB.

Installing an internal PS5 SSD also means you don't have to transfer PS5 games back and forth from an external HDD just so you can play them. And if you need a hand installing it, check out Digital Foundry's vid here on how to install a PS5 SSD.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers and gaming deals, be sure to check out our various deals pages, including one focused entirely on Black Friday PlayStation deals – with that extended storage to hold games, you’ll have more reason to pick some extra games up!