Nintendo Switch OLED is just £279 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 is almost here and so the wave of deals are just flooding in, with new and better prices especially if you're trying to bag a console for a bargain.

While the Nintendo Switch hasn't seen as heavy a price reduction as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for Black Friday, there's still a few good deals around. If you're looking to upgrade to a Nintendo Switch OLED then Amazon has the lowest price yet at £279.95.

It's not the hugest saving from the OLED model's original price, and with the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 bundle especially for Black Friday, having a game included for free might be the better deal to go for.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe however is also the Switch's best selling game with more than 57 million units sold, so the chances are that if you already own a Switch you already own the game. In which case, if you're just looking to upgrade to the OLED model, then this is the perfect choice to go with instead.

