Nintendo officially launches its Nintendo Pictures animation studio

Nintendo's Tokyo-based animation studio, Nintendo Pictures, has officially launched, with the company's website now live.

Nintendo Pictures was formerly known as Dynamo Pictures, the CG-focused visual production company whose previous motion capture and animation work has included a series of Pikmin short films and featured in the likes of Persona 5, Final Fantasy 13-2, Monster Hunter World, and Metroid: Other M, and .

Nintendo confirmed it would be rebranding the studio when it announced its acquisition in July, explaining it intended Nintendo Pictures to focus on the development of visual content utilising its iconic gaming IP.

At the time, it said the acquisition was expected to close on 3rd October 2022 and that process appears to have completed as planned, with the company's official Japanese website now live.

Here, its expanded mission statement (as per Google Translate) reads, "We aim to have consumers around the world learn about Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever.

"To that end, each and every one of our employees will always think about what our customers around the world will find interesting, and we will work hard to create an organisation that can continue to grow by engaging in video production with interest.

"We will continue to challenge ourselves to continue providing unique and surprising images to customers around the world, transcending generations and eras."

While it may be some time before the studio's first efforts under Nintendo are ready to be revealed, fans will be getting a taste of Nintendo's other, unrelated animation project later this week. A teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. CG movie starring Chris Pratt is due to be revealed as part of New York Comic-Con on 6th October at 4pm PT.