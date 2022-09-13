Nintendo Direct September 2022 live report

Happy Nintendo Direct day! And this promises to be a very happy one indeed, with 40 minutes of news and - fingers crossed - potential for a big update on Breath of the Wild's sequel. There's room for plenty more besides too, so join us from 3pm BST for all the fun! (And the inevitable disappointment when we don't get precisely what we want, of course. Traditions!)
Coverage
Bayonetta 3 will likely be getting its own Direct nearer to release.
– Martin Robinson
(I was secretly hoping I might be playing Metroid Prime on my Switch tho).
– Martin Robinson
So let's just enjoy a new look at one of the games I'm looking forward to most in what's left of 2022 - Harvestella. And there's a demo hitting the eShop later today, which will keep me busy tonight while waiting for the PlayStation Direct.
– Martin Robinson
Eight minutes to go and it seems like it'd be a squeeze to get too much Zelda or Metroid in that time.
– Martin Robinson
WaveMaster says: Meanwhile...Metroid Prime 4 is MIA....STILL. A new Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4 and Theatrhythm is ok, I GUESS
That could be all we get today, and I'd be fine with that?
– Martin Robinson
Kami says: How long has it been since we heard anything about Pikmin 4?
Five years. Not like we've been counting or anything.
– Martin Robinson
But there we have it - Pikmin 4 confirmed for 2023. All of a sudden the world seems like a happier place.
– Martin Robinson
I didn't think we'd quite be waiting this long to hear more about it.
– Martin Robinson
Even weirder that we've not heard anything about it since beyond the confirmation Nintendo was strong-armed into after he told us about it!
– Martin Robinson
I was in the room when Miyamoto told Tom about Pikmin 4. It was utterly surreal.
– Martin Robinson
But also come on.
– Martin Robinson
A Niantic joint, of course, and the theme fits their style perfectly.
– Martin Robinson
Well, there it is - a new Pikmin. For mobile.
– Martin Robinson
What a shame.
– Martin Robinson
And here's Miyamoto, who's about to cancel the Mario movie.
– Martin Robinson
Oh, and also it's been delayed to this winter.
– Martin Robinson
21 courses coming from the Wii original, plus SURVIVAL GOLF.
– Martin Robinson
And now news of the golf expansion for the brilliant Nintendo Switch Sports.
– Martin Robinson
They'll be coming as part of the third wave which is coming later this winter.
– Martin Robinson
And here's news of the next wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC - there's Merry Mountain from mobile game Tour, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS (an underrated gem in the series IMO!)
– Martin Robinson
In my excitement for Pilotwings 64, I forgot to mention that Pokemon Stadium, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 are all also coming to Switch.
– Martin Robinson
Maybe they'll know more about it? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you?
– Martin Robinson
And - excuse the plug - you can hear more from some of the original GoldenEye dev team at EGX next weekend.
– Martin Robinson
No concrete news on GoldenEye other than it will feature online.
– Martin Robinson
Yes GoldenEye is coming, but more importantly PILOTWINGS 64 is finally coming to Switch!
– Martin Robinson
Days.
– Martin Robinson
My.
– Martin Robinson
Oh.
– Martin Robinson
And news of Rune Factory 3 which is coming next year. And more Rune Factory games coming!
– Martin Robinson
Mario Rabbids Galaxy gets a fresh outing after we saw it on Saturday night's Ubisoft Forward, and it continues to look amazing.
– Martin Robinson
I sometimes worry I drink too much, then I look at the name of a Square Enix game and realise at least I don't drink *that* much.
– Martin Robinson
good luck remembering how to spell it when searching for it there tho
– Martin Robinson
And Theatrhythm will be hitting the eShop later today.
– Martin Robinson
WaveMaster says: Faefarm reminds me of Fantasy Life a little bit
Fantasy Life was such a beautiful premise, though I'm ashamed to say I bounced off it after a dozen hours.
– Martin Robinson
Another quickfire bust of news - Fae Farm from Phoenix Labs.
– Martin Robinson
Cripes, the beginning of 2023 is looking busy already.
– Martin Robinson
And that's out next February!
– Martin Robinson
That artstyle tho!
– Martin Robinson
I also hope that doesn't come across as mean - the artstyle is exquisite, but the adventure lacked any real momentum.
– Martin Robinson
I hope it's a bit less boring and annoying than the first game.
– Martin Robinson
To reveal Octopath Traveller 2!
– Martin Robinson
It is time. For Square Enix.
– Martin Robinson
Hmm, these three-way choices aren't quite as catchy as what we had before, are they?
– Martin Robinson
News of Splatoon 3's first post-launch Splatfest, with the three choices being 'what would you bring to a desert island - grub, gear or fun?'
– Martin Robinson
And the real reason we're here.
– Martin Robinson
WaveMaster says: Oh oh. I still haven't finished Three Houses. Buh bye free time
Meh, it's only a mere 100 or so hours you'll need.
– Martin Robinson
Fingers crossed for a mech revival of sorts, with the potential of a new Armored Core from FromSoft in the works too.
– Martin Robinson
And those Front Mission remakes are looking grand.
– Martin Robinson
Before then - and the first of our predictions to come true - is Tunic on Switch! It's out later this month.
– Martin Robinson
That's out in March, and I can't wait.
– Martin Robinson
There was an amazing Fist of the North Star arcade game with a punching bag - I can't remember what it was called, but I remember they had one on Brighton pier and I almost cracked my fist on it. Happy days.
– Martin Robinson
Nor a Fist of the North Star fitness game, which is just... Yes please?
– Martin Robinson
I don't think I was prepared for news of a Spongebob game during today's Direct.
– Martin Robinson
...
– Martin Robinson
Challenge Battles coming to Xenolade Chronicles 3, allowing you to access swimwear for your party.
– Martin Robinson
Sorry, there's never a good time for Morrissey quotes, and now's defintely not a good time for them. Anyway, a new Project Zero!
– Martin Robinson
Frame Frame, Fatal Frame! (It can play hideous tricks on the brain).
– Martin Robinson
It does offer local wireless play via a Friends Pass which is kind of neat - it lends this version of It Takes Two its own edge. And that's out this November.
– Martin Robinson
It Takes Two is getting a Switch port - will be fascinating to see how it runs.
– Martin Robinson
How lovely that a new Fire Emblem is so close though!
– Martin Robinson
As also previously rumoured, the game's been finished for a while so that imminent release date isn't too much of a surprise.
– Martin Robinson
The battle scenes look like an impressive evolution of those seen in Three Houses with fancier animations. And we've a release date - 20th January 2023.
– Martin Robinson
Fire Emblem Engage is the title - as previously rumoured, it features a familiar cast from the series' history, many of whom you might know from the infinite Smash Bros. cameos.
– Martin Robinson
It feels like a lifetime ago since Three Houses.
– Martin Robinson
Ask and ye shall receive, @2much.
– Martin Robinson
Like Fire Emblem, for example.
– Martin Robinson
All these announcements are coinciding with Tokyo Game Show, so expect their to be a focus on Japanese releases.
– Martin Robinson
30 seconds people!
– Martin Robinson
I'm doing my level best not to get too excited about what's to come but I can't help myself.
– Martin Robinson
Also likely on the slate: Bayonetta 3, as that's out sooooooon, plus perhaps a new release date for the previously postponed Advance Wars.
– Martin Robinson
I almost can't quite believe we'll actually get more info on the Breath of the Wild sequel. I won't believe it until I see it.
Nintendo UK's decision was something of a surprise, but could probably be expected - their headquarters are in Windsor within sight of the palace. Apparently Iwata would love to go visit the grounds whenever he was over for business.
– Martin Robinson
I will likely struggle to be respectful if they really do show off Radiant Silvergun on Switch, mind. Apologies in advance.
– Martin Robinson
I will also try to keep things respectful here for all.
– Martin Robinson
Nintendo UK is choosing not to livestream today's Direct given the recent death of the Queen, so we've embedded the Australian Direct here which will have PAL announcements.
– Martin Robinson
This could be a very good Direct.
– Martin Robinson
Amidst all the hype about the reissues of Zelda and Metroid Prime, plus the hope of seeing more Breath of the Wild 2, I'd sort of forgotten we're also due a look at the new Fire Emblem.
– Martin Robinson
2much says: 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 Fire Emblem 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯
– Martin Robinson
But it appears we are actually online!
– Martin Robinson
Apologies for the repeated messages - we're having some technical issues which are making it all quite exciting here.
– Martin Robinson
Well hi!
– Martin Robinson
Hi!
– Martin Robinson
Well hello!
– Martin Robinson
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.
Comments