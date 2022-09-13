Nintendo Direct September 2022 live report

Bayonetta 3 will likely be getting its own Direct nearer to release. – Martin Robinson

(I was secretly hoping I might be playing Metroid Prime on my Switch tho). – Martin Robinson

So let's just enjoy a new look at one of the games I'm looking forward to most in what's left of 2022 - Harvestella. And there's a demo hitting the eShop later today, which will keep me busy tonight while waiting for the PlayStation Direct. – Martin Robinson

Eight minutes to go and it seems like it'd be a squeeze to get too much Zelda or Metroid in that time. – Martin Robinson

WaveMaster says: Meanwhile...Metroid Prime 4 is MIA....STILL. A new Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4 and Theatrhythm is ok, I GUESS That could be all we get today, and I'd be fine with that? That could be all we get today, and I'd be fine with that? – Martin Robinson

Kami says: How long has it been since we heard anything about Pikmin 4? Five years. Not like we've been counting or anything. Five years. Not like we've been counting or anything. – Martin Robinson

But there we have it - Pikmin 4 confirmed for 2023. All of a sudden the world seems like a happier place. – Martin Robinson

I didn't think we'd quite be waiting this long to hear more about it. – Martin Robinson

Even weirder that we've not heard anything about it since beyond the confirmation Nintendo was strong-armed into after he told us about it! – Martin Robinson

I was in the room when Miyamoto told Tom about Pikmin 4. It was utterly surreal. – Martin Robinson

But also come on. – Martin Robinson

A Niantic joint, of course, and the theme fits their style perfectly. – Martin Robinson

Well, there it is - a new Pikmin. For mobile. – Martin Robinson

What a shame. – Martin Robinson

And here's Miyamoto, who's about to cancel the Mario movie. – Martin Robinson

Oh, and also it's been delayed to this winter. – Martin Robinson

21 courses coming from the Wii original, plus SURVIVAL GOLF. – Martin Robinson

And now news of the golf expansion for the brilliant Nintendo Switch Sports. – Martin Robinson

They'll be coming as part of the third wave which is coming later this winter. – Martin Robinson

And here's news of the next wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC - there's Merry Mountain from mobile game Tour, Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS (an underrated gem in the series IMO!) – Martin Robinson

In my excitement for Pilotwings 64, I forgot to mention that Pokemon Stadium, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 are all also coming to Switch. – Martin Robinson

Maybe they'll know more about it? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you? – Martin Robinson

And - excuse the plug - you can hear more from some of the original GoldenEye dev team at EGX next weekend. – Martin Robinson

No concrete news on GoldenEye other than it will feature online. – Martin Robinson

Yes GoldenEye is coming, but more importantly PILOTWINGS 64 is finally coming to Switch! – Martin Robinson

Days. – Martin Robinson

My. – Martin Robinson

Oh. – Martin Robinson

And news of Rune Factory 3 which is coming next year. And more Rune Factory games coming! – Martin Robinson

Mario Rabbids Galaxy gets a fresh outing after we saw it on Saturday night's Ubisoft Forward, and it continues to look amazing. – Martin Robinson

I sometimes worry I drink too much, then I look at the name of a Square Enix game and realise at least I don't drink *that* much. – Martin Robinson

good luck remembering how to spell it when searching for it there tho – Martin Robinson

And Theatrhythm will be hitting the eShop later today. – Martin Robinson

WaveMaster says: Faefarm reminds me of Fantasy Life a little bit Fantasy Life was such a beautiful premise, though I'm ashamed to say I bounced off it after a dozen hours. Fantasy Life was such a beautiful premise, though I'm ashamed to say I bounced off it after a dozen hours. – Martin Robinson

Another quickfire bust of news - Fae Farm from Phoenix Labs. – Martin Robinson

Cripes, the beginning of 2023 is looking busy already. – Martin Robinson

And that's out next February! – Martin Robinson

That artstyle tho! – Martin Robinson

I also hope that doesn't come across as mean - the artstyle is exquisite, but the adventure lacked any real momentum. – Martin Robinson

I hope it's a bit less boring and annoying than the first game. – Martin Robinson

To reveal Octopath Traveller 2! – Martin Robinson

It is time. For Square Enix. – Martin Robinson

Hmm, these three-way choices aren't quite as catchy as what we had before, are they? – Martin Robinson

News of Splatoon 3's first post-launch Splatfest, with the three choices being 'what would you bring to a desert island - grub, gear or fun?' – Martin Robinson

And the real reason we're here. – Martin Robinson

WaveMaster says: Oh oh. I still haven't finished Three Houses. Buh bye free time Meh, it's only a mere 100 or so hours you'll need. Meh, it's only a mere 100 or so hours you'll need. – Martin Robinson

Fingers crossed for a mech revival of sorts, with the potential of a new Armored Core from FromSoft in the works too. – Martin Robinson

And those Front Mission remakes are looking grand. – Martin Robinson

Before then - and the first of our predictions to come true - is Tunic on Switch! It's out later this month. – Martin Robinson

That's out in March, and I can't wait. – Martin Robinson

There was an amazing Fist of the North Star arcade game with a punching bag - I can't remember what it was called, but I remember they had one on Brighton pier and I almost cracked my fist on it. Happy days. – Martin Robinson

Nor a Fist of the North Star fitness game, which is just... Yes please? – Martin Robinson

I don't think I was prepared for news of a Spongebob game during today's Direct. – Martin Robinson

... – Martin Robinson

Challenge Battles coming to Xenolade Chronicles 3, allowing you to access swimwear for your party. – Martin Robinson

Sorry, there's never a good time for Morrissey quotes, and now's defintely not a good time for them. Anyway, a new Project Zero! – Martin Robinson

Frame Frame, Fatal Frame! (It can play hideous tricks on the brain). – Martin Robinson

It does offer local wireless play via a Friends Pass which is kind of neat - it lends this version of It Takes Two its own edge. And that's out this November. – Martin Robinson

It Takes Two is getting a Switch port - will be fascinating to see how it runs. – Martin Robinson

How lovely that a new Fire Emblem is so close though! – Martin Robinson

As also previously rumoured, the game's been finished for a while so that imminent release date isn't too much of a surprise. – Martin Robinson

The battle scenes look like an impressive evolution of those seen in Three Houses with fancier animations. And we've a release date - 20th January 2023. – Martin Robinson

Fire Emblem Engage is the title - as previously rumoured, it features a familiar cast from the series' history, many of whom you might know from the infinite Smash Bros. cameos. – Martin Robinson

It feels like a lifetime ago since Three Houses. – Martin Robinson

Ask and ye shall receive, @2much. – Martin Robinson

Like Fire Emblem, for example. – Martin Robinson

All these announcements are coinciding with Tokyo Game Show, so expect their to be a focus on Japanese releases. – Martin Robinson

30 seconds people! – Martin Robinson

I'm doing my level best not to get too excited about what's to come but I can't help myself. – Martin Robinson

Also likely on the slate: Bayonetta 3, as that's out sooooooon, plus perhaps a new release date for the previously postponed Advance Wars. – Martin Robinson

I almost can't quite believe we'll actually get more info on the Breath of the Wild sequel. I won't believe it until I see it. – Martin Robinson

Nintendo UK's decision was something of a surprise, but could probably be expected - their headquarters are in Windsor within sight of the palace. Apparently Iwata would love to go visit the grounds whenever he was over for business. – Martin Robinson

I will likely struggle to be respectful if they really do show off Radiant Silvergun on Switch, mind. Apologies in advance. – Martin Robinson

I will also try to keep things respectful here for all. – Martin Robinson

Nintendo UK is choosing not to livestream today's Direct given the recent death of the Queen, so we've embedded the Australian Direct here which will have PAL announcements. – Martin Robinson

This could be a very good Direct. – Martin Robinson

Amidst all the hype about the reissues of Zelda and Metroid Prime, plus the hope of seeing more Breath of the Wild 2, I'd sort of forgotten we're also due a look at the new Fire Emblem. – Martin Robinson

2much says: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 Fire Emblem 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 – Martin Robinson

But it appears we are actually online! – Martin Robinson

Apologies for the repeated messages - we're having some technical issues which are making it all quite exciting here. – Martin Robinson

Well hi! – Martin Robinson

Hi! – Martin Robinson