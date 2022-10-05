Nintendo airing Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3 concerts online next week

Nintendo has confirmed it'll be broadcasting two Japanese concerts - one for Animal Crossing and another for Splatoon 3 - online next week for viewers around the world.

The concerts are part of Nintendo Live 2022, a two-day event being held at Tokyo Big Sight from 8-9th October, promising live music, stage activities, game competitions, and more.

Nintendo UK confirmed it would be broadcasting the Animal Crossing and Splatoon 3 shows - titled DJ K.K. Paradise Mix!! and Deep Cut respectively - in a tweet earlier today.

Watch on YouTube Nintendo Live's Splatoon concert from 2019.

Nintendo hasn't shared specifics of either performance yet, but they'll presumably unfold in a similar fashion to the projection-based Splatoon concerts the company has been running on semi-regular basis in recent years.

Things kick off on 9th October at 10am in the UK/5am ET on 10th October, with the shows set to air back-to-back on Nintendo's YouTube channel.