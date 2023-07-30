Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's release date has leaked

Earlier this week, after countless rumours and leaks, GameMill finally confirmed that Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was indeed on the way. Now, however, it seems retailers may have jumped the gun and are listing the game as launching on 24th October.

Whilst we can only take this with the requisite bucket of salt for now, retailers like Amazon UK and Best Buy in the US have already listed the game as releasing at the end of October, even though the launch date has not been formally – or publicly – confirmed.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Official Announce Trailer.

The release date has caused quite a commotion with fans of the fighting game, as it releases near or on the same day as highly-anticipated titles like the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, Sonic Superstars, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Spider-Man 2.

GameMill describes the sequel as a "totally new fighting game experience" that has been "rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up".

This includes new and revamped visuals, audio animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts, and move sets, which have been "competitively tuned for all levels of play".

The game will also include a single-player campaign with "roguelike elements" and asks you to stop Danny Phantom's archvillain, Vlad Plasmius.

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more!" the video description teases.

"Choose your favourite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign!"