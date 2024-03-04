There's an official SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X on the way

Behold the ultimate form of the Xbox Series X; Microsoft has unveiled an official SpongeBob SquarePants special editon of the console that makes the best, most glorious use of its oblong form yet. Unfortunately, it US-only at present, so boo.

Microsoft's new 'Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle' has, as its name very strongly suggests, been created to promote last year's Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a Smash Bros.-style fighter that pits (yes) a bunch of Nickelodeon characters against each other in a family friendly fight to the family friendly death. That includes Invader Zim and Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life, so you'll hear no bad words from me. Needs more Pete & Pete though.

Anyway, the highlight of Microsoft's new Xbox Series X is undoubtedly the console itself, which transforms the machine's usual oblong heft in the absolute most perfect way, turning it into a beaming yellow SpongeBob that would look at home in any living room - assuming the living room owners have very specific tastes. Additionally, it comes with a genuinely awesome controller featuring Squidward, Gary, and Mr. Krabs, plus a copy of All-Star Brawl 2.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch I'll be honest, I hadn't heard of it until today, so consider it an effective promotion.

The only downside to all this is the aforementioned US exclusivity, with availability also being restricted to US retailer Best Buy. Oh, and it costs $699, which is a whole $200 more expensive than the standard model, so consider that downside number two. Microsoft says a "limited supply" - it isn't any more specific than that in its blog post - will go on sale this Thursday, 7th March, from 8am PST, so chances are it might sell out pretty fast.

For those of us outside the US (or who don't want to spend $699 on an Xbox Series X), a similar effect can be achieved with an aggressive amount of yellow paint and a cardboard box. Just don't expect it to do very much when you shove in a disc.