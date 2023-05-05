New Shadowman game in the works 21 years after the last

A new game based on the Shadowman comic series is in development.

Blowfish Studios has confirmed it's working on a new action-horror game called Shadowman: Darque Legacy, along with comic publisher Valiant Entertainment.

It's set for release in 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam, Epic). Here's a teaser trailer.

Watch on YouTube Shadowman Darque Legacy Reveal Trailer

N64 and PS1 owners might remember the Shadowman game released back in 1999 (my copy is gathering dust under my bed somewhere), an action-adventure game from Acclaim that saw the titular voodoo warrior on the hunt for Jack the Ripper.

It was later released on the Dreamcast and followed by a sequel, Shadowman: 2econd Coming on PS2 in 2002.

The first game was then remastered by Nightdive Studio for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch last year.

As for Darque Legacy, a conspiracy threatens to overrun the realm of the living as Shadowman contends with "horrifying inhuman entities" through "challenging melee combat". Players will visit the land of the living and the hellish realm of the Deadside, embodying the "hero of the dark to traverse the necromantic divide".

"It's been an honour to breathe new life into such an iconic IP, with Shadowman's first venture into gaming since the PlayStation 2 era," said game director Clinton McCleary.

"We're looking forward to ushering fans into the horrifying, punishing, but rewarding experience we've crafted. Stepping into the role of Shadowman, players will encounter a compelling cast of heroes and villains while taking their scythe to the most wretched denizens of the Deadside."