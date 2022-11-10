If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's live-action The Witcher prequel Blood Origin gets new trailer

Ahead of 25th December release.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

While we continue to wrestle with the fact Henry Cavill has whipped off his white Witcher wig for the very last time, Netflix is forging ever onward into the Witcherverse, this time with a new trailer for its upcoming live-action prequel Blood Origin.

Blood Origin isn't Netflix's first Witcher prequel, of course; last year saw the streaming service release an animated movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, focusing on Geralt of Rivia's friend and mentor Vesemir.

Blood Origin, though, goes some considerable way further back in the series' timeline, telling a story set 1,200 years before Geralt and the events we're familiar with from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's books, CD Projekt's games, and Netflix's existing TV show.

Watch on YouTube
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Teaser Trailer.

Here, over the course of Blood Origin's four episodes, we'll be introduced to the first Witcher prototype and the events leading to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres - when, as Netflix puts it, "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one".

Netflix's newly released trailer showcases plenty of sweeping fantasy landscapes, as well as key members of its cast - which includes Michelle Yeoh as sword-elf Scian, Jodie Turner-Smith as fierce warrior Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain in the role of Fjall, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, and Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

All four episode of The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix from 25th December.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch