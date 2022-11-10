Netflix's live-action The Witcher prequel Blood Origin gets new trailer

While we continue to wrestle with the fact Henry Cavill has whipped off his white Witcher wig for the very last time, Netflix is forging ever onward into the Witcherverse, this time with a new trailer for its upcoming live-action prequel Blood Origin.

Blood Origin isn't Netflix's first Witcher prequel, of course; last year saw the streaming service release an animated movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, focusing on Geralt of Rivia's friend and mentor Vesemir.

Blood Origin, though, goes some considerable way further back in the series' timeline, telling a story set 1,200 years before Geralt and the events we're familiar with from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's books, CD Projekt's games, and Netflix's existing TV show.

Watch on YouTube The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Teaser Trailer.

Here, over the course of Blood Origin's four episodes, we'll be introduced to the first Witcher prototype and the events leading to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres - when, as Netflix puts it, "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one".

Netflix's newly released trailer showcases plenty of sweeping fantasy landscapes, as well as key members of its cast - which includes Michelle Yeoh as sword-elf Scian, Jodie Turner-Smith as fierce warrior Éile, Laurence O'Fuarain in the role of Fjall, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, and Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

All four episode of The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix from 25th December.