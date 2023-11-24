Net a $55 PlayStation Plus gift card for $49.50 with this Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 is moving fast, and we're picking up and highlighting the best gaming deals as we spot them.

This deal is one that US PlayStation players won't want to miss out on. You can currently get $55-worth of PSN wallet funds for just $49.50, a 10 per-cent saving, and a great way to pick up games on sale or PS Plus subscriptions. It would also make a great gift for the holidays too.

If you're a UK reader and want deals on wallet funds or if you're looking for PS Plus subscriptions, make sure to check out our PS Plus Black Friday page where we're posting all the best deals we can find, both for the subscription service and wallet top-ups in general.

With these wallet fund top-ups, the choice of what to spend them on is up to you - whether it's PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium subscription, games, DLCs, virtual currency, or something else, these discounts are a great way to shave a few $s off your next digital purchase on the PlayStation Store.

