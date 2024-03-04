NBA Infinite codes for March 2024

NBA Infinite is a mobile basketball game where you collect cards of real NBA players, create the team of your dreams, and compete in several modes with other players to climb the leaderboard.

NBA Infinite is a massive game with quite a few basketball-loving players, so it can be hard to get ahead. Sometimes, though, a few spare resources are all you need, and that’s where codes come in — these will net you free players, Gold, and Diamonds, which just might be enough to get you to the top. Publisher, Level Infinite, typically shares these codes on socials and elsewhere online, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current NBA Infinite codes to help you get back onto the court in style.

All working NBA Infinite codes

NBA Infinite doesn’t currently have any working codes. We’ll keep an eye out and make sure to add any new codes to this list!

All expired NBA Infinite codes

BALLER

DYNASTY

CHAMPIONS

UPGRADEROSTER

How do I redeem codes in NBA Infinite?

Not sure how to redeem codes in NBA Infinite? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch NBA Infinite. If you haven’t already, select your language, complete the game’s tutorial, and sign in. Make sure you’re at level 3 or higher — the game's codes menu won’t show up until you are. On the game’s main menu, click the "EVENT" button in the top right corner. Image credit: Level Infinite/Eurogamer Click the question mark box icon at the bottom of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Level Infinite/Eurogamer Click "CDKEY REDEEM". Image credit: Level Infinite/Eurogamer Click "Go". Enter your code in the field and hit "Redeem".

