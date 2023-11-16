My Nintendo Store's early Black Friday deals: save on Hori and other third-party Switch controllers

It's still just over a week before Black Friday but retailers are already eager to slash prices to get you in the festive and consumerist spirit early.

Nintendo has already announced its Black Friday Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 bundle, and while that's not set to go live until next Monday, you can already get hold of some early Black Friday deals on select third party controllers on the My Nintendo Store

Third-party controllers are usually more affordable than Nintendo's own offerings, usually at the concession of missing features, such as lack of HD rumble of NFC support for scanning Amiibo. They're nonetheless a good option if you're after spare controllers, and with these discounts that means you can pick up a controller for as little as £11.99, it's a good time to stock up!

There's also some lovely variety especially if you're a fan of Pokémon, with both wireless and wired options featuring licensed Pikachu designs. Whether you're after something compact like the mini controllers or a little more specific such as Hori's mini fighting stick, there's good affordable choices outside of Nintendo's standard fare.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best early Nintendo Switch deals and other Black Friday gaming deals as we keep you up to date on the latest gaming and tech deals.