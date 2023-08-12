Modern Warfare 3's demo will be available "first on PlayStation"

Modern Warfare 3's public beta will first be available to PlayStation users.

That's according to an advert taken from Sony's Arabic's YouTube channel, which reportedly said that players can "play the demo first on PlayStation" "at least five days before any other platform".

Activision officially unveiled Modern Warfare 3 with this largely uninformative teaser trailer.

As spotted and translated by Call of Duty specialist CharlieIntel - and as is usually the case these days - you'll only be able to participate in the first beta if you've pre-ordered the game first.

Modern Warfare III Beta will be available first on PlayStation



ICYMI, Activision has confirmed players will be able to transfer a "vast amount" of previously acquired Modern Warfare 2 content over to this year's sequel when it launches in November. Transferable content will include the likes of "weapons and cosmetic content, including Bundles, Operators, and other rewards" previously unlocked by players or currently available in Modern Warfare 2.

While most previously accrued Modern Warfare 2 content will be available in Modern Warfare 3, there are some exceptions, primarily where gameplay differences exist between the two games. "For example, if MW3 doesn't have the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle, or a specific piece of Tactical or Lethal Equipment in any game modes," Activision explains, "any Skins you’ve unlocked for these items in MW2 won't be in MW3." Wartracks music will also not transfer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was finally made official earlier this week, following months of reports claiming this year's instalment would be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2. Activision is yet to discuss Modern Warfare 3 in any specific detail, but it has confirmed a 10th November launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Thanks, VGC.