This £47 Midnight Black PS5 controller deal is still in stock at Amazon

The Days of Play 2022 sale launched on 25th May 2022 and continues to offer hundreds of discounts via the PS Store and through select retailers like Amazon, Game and GameStop. There's been incredible savings on top PlayStation 5 and PS4 games, as well as official PS5 accessories.

One of the best discounts so far has been on the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller at Amazon. Select colour variants, which were being sold for £45, have currently sold out, but you can still pick up the White or Midnight Black PS5 controller for only a couple of quid more for £47- saving you £13 in total.

Not only does the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller feel great in your hands, its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers offer an incredible gaming experience. You can even use it for PC gaming.

With an extra controller in your arsenal, you might want to pick up the official PS5 Dual Charging Station for only £19 from Amazon too. This charging dock looks smart in your gaming area and can charge two PS5 DualSense controllers at the same time, without having to connect them into your PS5 console. Note that no controllers are included with the charging station.

US folk can also save money in the Days of Play Sale, and are still able to enjoy discounts on the full colour range of PS5 controllers at Amazon US, offering savings of up to $15.99

You can find more US Days of Play deals in our similar guide at VG247.

If you're still without a PS5, make sure to keep an eye on our PS5 stock checker page where we notify you of any PS5 stock predictions and when retailers go live. You can also find more PS4 and PS5 gaming deals via our Jelly Deals Twitter page.