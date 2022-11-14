Latest Xbox homepage "experiments" add different layouts, groups, and more

Microsoft has detailed the next round of Xbox homepage "experiments" coming to Insider testing this week, including new layouts, pinned groups, and more.

These additions are the latest in what Microsoft previously described as a "multi-month series of experiments to learn how to create a more personalised home screen experience and address some of the top trends and fan requests".

The plan, it explained, is to iterate on these features as testing continues, with the goal being to launch a "new, better Home experience" some time in 2023.

To that end, Microsoft has now introduced its latest round of preview updates, beginning with different Home layouts. An assortment of these, each featuring user-picked modules grouped together in different ways, will be shown to different testers, and Microsoft is looking for feedback on favourites.

Additionally, it'll be possible to add top groups and up to 10 individual games to Home for easier access. Groups can be defined by going to My games and apps > Groups > Group name, while games can be added by highlighting a tile on the dashboard, hitting Menu, then selecting Add to Home.

There's also a new Watch & Listen spotlight for browsing and watching media, buttons next to entertainment apps that link to related collections in the store, plus a list of Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft Store titles picked using an algorithm for greater relevance to users.

All Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings can preview the new Home experience this week, and those interested in future testing can become an Xbox Insider by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One.

As for what's next, Microsoft says it'll be sharing details on customisable backgrounds "soon".