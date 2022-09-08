Microsoft testing new Xbox homepage "experiments" for launch in 2023

Microsoft has detailed the first in a series of Xbox homepage "experiments" it's currently testing for possible launch in 2023, with the new features starting to roll out for a random subset of Xbox Insiders this week.

"We know the Xbox homepage is where our gamers spend a lot of their time, and it's a space that's very personal," senior product manager lead Ivy Krislov explained in a new Xbox Wire post. "We also know we can always be listening and learning how we can do better here while keeping your experience fast and familiar."

To that end, Microsoft is this week launching what it calls a "multi-month series of experiments to learn how to create a more personalised home screen experience and address some of the top trends and fan requests."

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it.

These "experiments" will take the form of different homepage layouts, designs, and ease of access changes that, initially, will include a new 'Jump back in' row giving users quicker access to their most recently played games and apps.

Additionally, key system apps - including Settings, Store, Search, and My Games & Apps - will get their own Xbox Home tiles, and Microsoft will be introducing more consistent design and visual identifiers, with updated layouts, to "keep the experience familiar". Finally for now, scrolling down on the homepage will reveal curated categories and recommendations tailored to users' gaming preferences.

Microsoft says it will be rolling out these changes slowly - they'll begin appearing for a random subset of Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring this week - and iterate on their design as testing continues, with the goal being to launch a "new, better Home experience" in 2023.

Those interested in future testing can become an Xbox Insider by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One.