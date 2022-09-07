Microsoft's white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is official, cheaper with stripped-back features

Microsoft's frequently sighted white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has been officially unveiled, and will arrive on 21st September with a cheaper price point and stripped-back features.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, as the device is officially known, comes with what Microsoft calls the "essential components" players need to "unleash [their] best game".

Those include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. It also supports button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app, and features a rechargeable battery capable of up to 40 hours of play on one charge. And, yes, it's white.

Watch on YouTube Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core trailer.

All that will cost £114.99/$129.99 USD, which makes it around £45/$50 USD cheaper than the original, more fully featured Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The latter, if you're unfamiliar, comes with everything in the new Core version, plus interchangeable components - including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes - a charging dock (and the Core's braided USB-C cable), plus a carrying case.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Core comparison chart.

Anyone that opts for the new Core model will be able to purchase all those extra elements at a later date via the £54.99/$59.99 Complete Component Pack, which also releases on 21st September. Pre-orders for both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core and Complete Component Pack are available now.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced it'll be bringing a fully customisable version of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab later this year.