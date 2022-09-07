If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft's white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is official, cheaper with stripped-back features

Upgradable via new component bundle.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Microsoft's frequently sighted white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has been officially unveiled, and will arrive on 21st September with a cheaper price point and stripped-back features.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core, as the device is officially known, comes with what Microsoft calls the "essential components" players need to "unleash [their] best game".

Those include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. It also supports button mapping via the Xbox Accessories app, and features a rechargeable battery capable of up to 40 hours of play on one charge. And, yes, it's white.

Watch on YouTube
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core trailer.

All that will cost £114.99/$129.99 USD, which makes it around £45/$50 USD cheaper than the original, more fully featured Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The latter, if you're unfamiliar, comes with everything in the new Core version, plus interchangeable components - including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes - a charging dock (and the Core's braided USB-C cable), plus a carrying case.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Core comparison chart.

Anyone that opts for the new Core model will be able to purchase all those extra elements at a later date via the £54.99/$59.99 Complete Component Pack, which also releases on 21st September. Pre-orders for both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core and Complete Component Pack are available now.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced it'll be bringing a fully customisable version of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to Xbox Design Lab later this year.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch