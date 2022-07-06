Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard under investigation from UK regulator

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a UK based regulator, will cast its scrutinous eyes over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the coming months.

This investigation will allow the company to decide whether or not Microsoft's deal to purchase Activision Blizzard could be deemed anti-competitive.

"As with all merger reviews, this investigation will consider whether the deal could harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers -- for example, through higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice," the CMA said today (via GamesIndustry.biz).

The CMA has set itself the deadline of 1st September to come to its conclusion about the upcoming deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

And the CMA is not alone with its investigations.

The FTC is also currently examining the details of Microsoft's proposed $68bn deal to buy Activision Blizzard, after four politicians, including former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, signed a letter to the Federal Trade Commission alerting it to the issue.

The CMA has said it will communicate with others such as the FTC on this matter "as appropriate".

Meanwhile, Microsoft hopes to see the deal all done and dusted by next year.