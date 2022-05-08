Microsoft will reportedly launch a cloud streaming device in the next year

Microsoft is reportedly set to launch an Xbox cloud gaming streaming device in the next 12 months.

According to VentureBeat, this may be a stick or puck similar to Amazon and Roku devices, although there are also reports that an app for Samsung smart TVs is on the way, too, which is also expected to launch in the next year or so.

If true, it means players will not only be able to stream games to their PC and mobile devices, but also play them on TVs, all without the added expense of buying consoles or their expensive accessories.

Exactly what the service will look like remains to be seen; maybe we'll find out more at the new Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, which is set for 12th June at 6pm UK time?

ICYMI, you can now play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free on both iOS and Android devices as of May 2022.

Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store after a disagreement about how much of a cut Apple was receiving from in-game purchases. The game is no longer available on Google Play Store either. However, thanks to the game’s inclusion via streaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can now play Fortnite on iPhone or iPad running iOS, and on Android devices. Here's a handy guide to help you get started.