Microsoft reveals Astral Purple Xbox wireless controller

Pre-orders are open ahead of release next week.

The front and back of the new Astral Purple Xbox wireless controller
Image credit: Microsoft
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
The next colour to be celebrated with an Xbox wireless controller is purple, as Microsoft has announced its new release called Astral Purple.

Whilst the front shell is a deep purple, the back is white (similar to the design of Velocity Green which was released earlier this year).

This is your standard Xbox controller, and has all the features you'd expect including textured bumpers and triggers, a dedicated Share button, and 3.5mm jack.

Microsoft has released plenty of new controller designs this year, including the aforementioned Velocity Green, the "dynamic" Stormcloud Vapour (which also comes with a snazzy background), and the limited edition Starfield controller.

Unlike the release of Velocity Green, it doesn't look like there's any other tie-in products like a bright green Xbox hoodie or matching quick charging dock from Razer. Sorry if you wanted to go all out with your colour co-ordinated branded belongings.

The new colour costs £60/$65, and will launch on 19th September. Pre-orders from the Microsoft Store are already live.

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

