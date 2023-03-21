Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass titles for rest of March

With just 10 days left to go in March, today brings a brief update on the remaining titles set to join Xbox Game Pass over the coming week and a bit.

As previously announced, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will become available for cloud, Xbox consoles and PC today. This is the follow-up to Level 5's role-playing game classic, and includes a fresh battle system that's more Pikmin than Pokémon.

Oh, and a nice touch - you get the Prince's Edition version of the game here, which includes extra DLCs. Handy!

Watch on YouTube Battle royale with the Prince's Edition of Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

Next week, on 28th March, Xbox Game Pass gets MLB The Show 23. This is the latest baseball game from Sony's San Diego Studio - and yet again, it is launching on Xbox.

If you're really keen, you can pay up to play the game on 24th March via a purchase of the Early Access Bundle. But you're probably fine to wait.

Finally, on 30th March, Infinite Guitars joins Game Pass for cloud, Xbox consoles and PC. This is a rhythm RPG where you fight with the power of guitars and anime on your side.

Another Xbox Game Pass update means another set of titles due to leave the service. The latest crop getting the chop are: