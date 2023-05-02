Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Ultimate friend referrals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can now refer a friend to PC Game Pass, and gift them 14 days of free subscription time.

Invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the trial, and you're limited to doing this with five people. Also, to be clear, this is just for the PC portion of Game Pass.

Still, two weeks' of free game time is nothing to be sniffed at, and this membership of course includes access to new first-party Xbox games - such as Redfall - and the included access to EA Play and Riot Games libraries.

Watch on YouTube Redfall is out now on Xbox and PC.

Perhaps a pal of yours has been tempted to try Sea of Thieves but doesn't want to stump up full price?

Microsoft recently ended its generous £1/$1 Game Pass trial offer - seemingly for good. This appears to be something of a replacement.

Rolling it out today also makes sense, alongside the launch of Bethesda's co-op vampire shooter Redfall, which joins Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC on day one.

"From about a third of the way in - my guess - and playing solo in a game that's meant to be played with others, I'd say there are some good bones here," our Christian Donlan said, reporting in on his experience with Redfall so far.

"The tech seems to be creaking and some of the ideas - the loot and other assorted Destinyisms - might possibly have been imposed from above. But this game already has an awful lot of charm, and that's much harder to patch in after the fact."