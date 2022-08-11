Metal Slug Tactics delayed into next year

Metal Slug Tactics, developer Leikir Studio's turn-based tactical twist on SNK's classic run-and-gun series, has been delayed and is now due to release on PC and Switch sometime next year.

Announced last June, Metal Slug Tactics reunites familiar faces Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma as they lead the Peregrine Falcon Squad onto a different kind of battlefield, where the series' classic side-scrolling action makes way for "dynamic, strategic combat" on a grid-based map.

Skill trees, perks, and a "super attack-fueling" adrenaline system have all been been promised upon Metal Slug Tactics' arrival, which was originally expected to occur at some point this year.

Watch on YouTube Metal Slug Tactics - Reveal trailer.

Those plans have now changed, however. Announcing a delay for the game on Twitter, publisher Dotemu - known for the stellar likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4, and Windjammer 2 - wrote, "Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead."

As such, the game - which has so far only been announced for release on PC and Switch - is now due to arrive some time in 2023.