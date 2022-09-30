Meta Quest 3 leak includes design files and specs

Leaked files containing information on Meta Quest 3 have surfaced online.

The leak comes from YouTuber Brad Lynch, known as SadlyItsBradley, who posts videos on VR and AR.

The headset which Lynch detailed in his video "This is the Meta Quest 3" is a different headset to the Meta Quest Pro that was found in a hotel and unboxed earlier this month.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

In his video, spotted by Road to VR, Lynch revealed CAD files along with "speculation and details" he claimed to have gained from sources.

According to Lynch's sources, the Meta Quest 3 is internally codenamed Stinson and has been designed as a lower-end "mixed reality device" with an emphasis on consumers. Lynch described the Quest 3's design as a mix between the Quest 2 and yet to be released Quest Pro.

Lynch claimed the Quest 3 is planned for release in 2023, which has led to speculation that it will be marketed as a cheaper headset opposite the Quest Pro.