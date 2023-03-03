Meta Quest 2's 256GB model gets $70 price reduction starting Sunday

Less than a year after Meta ramped the price of its Meta Quest 2 VR headset up by $100, the company is slashing prices back down - albeit only on the 256GB model and only by $70 - starting this Sunday, 5th March. It's also discounted its pricey Meta Quest Pro by $500.

At the time of last year's price hike, Meta insisted the increase was necessary as "the costs to make and ship our products [have] been on the rise". Now, though, it's saying it's dropping the price of Meta Quest 2's 256GB model from $499.99 USD to $429.99 in order to "let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences".

The price drop goes into effect this Sunday in a select number of territories - specifically, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US - and will mean there's now only $40 price difference between the 128GB and 256GB models. Meta hasn't shared the updated prices in local currencies as yet.

As for Meta Quest Pro - the business-orientated mixed reality headset that launched toward the end of last year - that's getting an even bigger discount, with Meta knocking a massive $500 off its original price tag, bringing the cost of the unit down to $999.99.

"By lowering the price of Meta Quest Pro," Meta said in its announcement, "we're making our industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world."

Meta Quest Pro's new price tag kicks in 5th March in the US and Canada, but not until 15th March in all other supported territories.

Today's discount news follows reports Meta is readying to release a Quest 2 successor - said to be slightly more expensive, "two times thinner and at least twice as powerful" -later this year. That now-vacated $400 price point would certainly fit a potential Meta Quest 3.