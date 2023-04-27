May Xbox Games with Gold includes Star Wars Episode I Racer

Microsoft has announced May's Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

The draw here is Star Wars Episode I Racer, available 1st to 31st May. This is Aspyr Media's remaster of the popular 1999 PC and N64 original. It takes Phantom Menace's podracing sequence and turns it into a rock-solid arcade racer, featuring familiar characters and tracks set across the likes of Tatooine and Baroonda.

Meanwhile, Hoa is available 16th May to 15th June. This is a 2021 puzzle-platformer that features hand-painted art, lovely music and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere.

Games with Gold games are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members.