May Xbox Games with Gold includes Star Wars Episode I Racer

Binks and you'll miss it.

Star Wars Episode I Racer
LucasArts
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Microsoft has announced May's Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

The draw here is Star Wars Episode I Racer, available 1st to 31st May. This is Aspyr Media's remaster of the popular 1999 PC and N64 original. It takes Phantom Menace's podracing sequence and turns it into a rock-solid arcade racer, featuring familiar characters and tracks set across the likes of Tatooine and Baroonda.

Ian plays Star Wars Episode I Racer for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hoa is available 16th May to 15th June. This is a 2021 puzzle-platformer that features hand-painted art, lovely music and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere.

Games with Gold games are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch